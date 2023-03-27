KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Lofton’s Law is offical in Kentucky, as Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill into law on Monday.

The anti-hazing bill is named in honor of Lofton Hazelwood. The Henderson teenager was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when he lost his life due to alcohol poisoning in 2021. An investigation showed that during a fraternity pledging event he ingested 18 shots of bourbon in a short period of time.

The bill makes hazing that results in bodily injury or death a Class D Felony in Kentucky. Along with the bill, Lofton’s Legacy will live on in the Lofton Hazelwood Foundation.

The organization will provide scholarships for Agriculture majors or for a student to attend trade school. The scholarship is for Henderson County residents, and the deadline to apply is May 1.