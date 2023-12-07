HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on recovery efforts in Western Kentucky ahead of this weekend’s 2-year anniversary of the EF-4 tornado that struck the region in 2021.

The tornado claimed the lives of 81 people as it made its way through Mayfield, Bremen and Dawson Springs. On Thursday, Governor Beshear thanked the volunteers who helped with the recovery efforts. His administration says they were able to secure more than $800 million in federal and state funding to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts.

This weekend, Governor Beshear is expected to visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to remember those who lost their lives and hand over the keys to 10 new homes to tornado survivors.