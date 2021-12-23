Lost licenses: Popup offices opened for those who lost ID’s to tornadoes

A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that KYTC will be opening up more pop-up offices to help Kentuckians who lost their licenses and ID’s during the deadly storms that tore through the Commonwealth.

The licensing offices, set to open in Hopkins County, are fully-equipped to issue operator licenses, permits and state ID’s.

“This will further assist Kentuckians who lost so much,” Gov. Beshear said. “Assistance is available, but it requires valid personal identification. We can lessen the hardship if we bring license and ID issuers directly to the people who need them.”

Officials say the popup licensing teams will operate in Dawson Springs, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and Hopkins County Central High School, near Earlington.

A popup office will open Monday morning, Dec. 27, at City Hall in Dawson Springs, officials say. On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the same team will operate from Central High School, alongside a claims assistance team from FEMA. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, officials tell us the popup office will again operate from City Hall in Dawson Springs.

According to a press release, another popup team will be working Tuesday and Wednesday at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, where more than 100 storm survivors from Dawson Springs are being housed temporarily.

The first popup office was opened in Mayfield on Monday, Dec. 20, and will remain there at least through Jan. 28, 2022. The address is 355 Charles Drive.