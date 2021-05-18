Lottery profits at highest in 32 years

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Profits from lottery tickets are at its highest point in 32 years.

It’s been reported sales from July to April totaled $1.3 billion to bring in more than $360 million to the state. That’s about 40 percent higher than the same time period from last year.

Officials say a big driver of the increase is due to the explosion of scratch-off ticket sales, which rose more than 40 percent. They say internet sales have also helped the state’s iLottery platform brought in more than $107 million.

