Louisville firefighter saves lives while on his way to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – An off-duty firefighter in Louisville is being called a hero tonight after rescuing several people from a house fire.

Captain Kody Jones, a 17-year veteran of the department, was on his way to work when he saw the home on fire. He immediately rushed to the home to help get everyone out. There were 4 people including an infant inside the home. Captain Jones helped to get all of them out safely.

The mayor of Louisville said on Febuary 4 that Captain Jones went above and beyond the call of duty.