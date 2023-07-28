HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The officer who was injured when an employee opened fire at Old National Bank in Louisville earlier this year will be returning home today.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced that Officer Nickolas Wilt is now ready to go home. Officer Wilt was injured while responding to the active shooter on April 10, just 10 days after beginning work at the LMPD.

During a press conference at Frazier Rehabilitation Clinic, Officer Wilt’s brother, Zack, expressed gratitude towards the staff for the care they gave to Nickolas and their family.

“Because of the work they did, we get to take our brother home today,” said Zack. “Nick gets to go home today, sleep in his own bed, with his own TV, and he’s been asking for a steak dinner for a couple weeks now. And you bet we’re going to get him a steak dinner tonight.”

Governor Andy Beshear also met with Officer Nickolas Wilt and his family, posting the following statement on his Facebook:

“Kentucky, our prayers were heard. Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nick Wilt is headed home with his family. Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let’s keep praying for him.”

Five people were killed during the shooting, including Henderson native Juliana Farmer.