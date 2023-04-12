KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Louisville Metro Police Department has released 911 calls reporting the deadly shooting at Old National Bank in the 300 block of East Main Street on Monday.

The audio released by authorities redacts personal information including the name of the shooter. However, during one portion of the audio, a woman who police identified as the mother of the shooter. The woman says her son’s roommate told her about a note, and she believed he was going to the bank with a gun. During the call, the 911 dispatcher says they have received calls about a dangerous situation at the bank already.

You can listen to the audio of that call in the video player below:

Authorities say another 911 call came from one witness who hid inside a closet after the shooting started. During the call, the witness identified the shooter and said it was someone who worked at the bank. You can view the entirety of that call in the video player below:

As of Wednesday, six people, including the shooter have been pronounced dead. Officer Nickolas Wilt was injured during the shooting. As of Wednesday afternoon, Officer Wilt is listed in critical but stable condition.