Louisville ranked as one of the best places to celebrate New Year’s, study shows

WALLET HUB (WEHT) — A new WalletHub study ranks Louisville as the 9th best city for New Year’s celebrations. The study compares the 100 biggest cities in the United States, basing data off 28 key indicators of what makes an “epic New Year’s Eve celebration”.

Unsurprisingly, New York City ranked as the absolute best place to be during your New Year’s celebration. In contrast, North Las Vegas, NV ranked as the worst city for the holiday.

As for Indiana, Indianapolis ranked in the upper half of the study, cementing itself as the 44th best city for the celebration. While narrowly making top fifty in the nation, Indy ranked as the best city for low average wine prices. Fort Wayne ranked low overall at 75th place.