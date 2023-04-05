HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory announced the completion of renovations that might be worth buying some peanuts and Cracker Jack and making a road trip.

Officials say the renovations include an expanded Bat Vault, now more than double its original size. Guests will have the opportunity to view more than 3,000 original bat models designed by some of the game’s most legendary players.

“We call the Bat Vault our Fort Knox of baseball bats and we are thrilled to now treat all of our guests to the stories, history, and spectacle that comes with the Vault,” said Deana Lockman, Executive Director of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. “The museum is all about creating unforgettable experiences and these renovations will undoubtedly add to the one-of-a-kind experience we offer.”

Officials also highlighted a 200-square-foot space for temporary exhibits. Starting off in the space is a new exhibit telling the story of how Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (the owner and operator of Lousiville Slugger Museum & Factory) moved to West Main in 1995 and the installation of the iconic Big Bat.