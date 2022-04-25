KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A government official decided to volunteer at schools throughout Kentucky.

Over the past month, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said she volunteered at four different schools. She says that she did things such as serve in a lunch line, run a literacy station, lead a math learning center, and help to serve lunch for students taking the ACT.

Lt. Gov. Coleman recounted stories she heard from the people she worked with. Such examples of stories she heard included a retiree coming back to help out due to there being no replacement for her, and a schoolteacher battling cancer but returning to work due to there being no aide, and she met some staff while helping to deliver student meals for the Backpack Program.

Lt. Gov. Coleman ended with a request for people to also volunteer for schools. Some ideas she gave were becoming a mentor for a child, signing up to be a substitute teacher or bus driver, or volunteering in the front office, classroom, library or cafeteria.