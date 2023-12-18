HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman released a statement on Monday after undergoing a double mastectomy surgery.

According to Lt. Governor Coleman, concerns were raised during a routine physical exam leading to the decision to have the surgery. She said she is expected to make a full recovery.

You can read Lt. Gov. Coleman’s statement in the window below:

“Concerns were raised to me during a recent routine physical exam. With a significant family history of cancer, I made the decision to have a double mastectomy. I am happy to report that a successful surgery was performed today, and I expect to make a full recovery. “I want to thank the health-care heroes for the compassionate care I continue to receive. I am more appreciative than I can articulate for your expertise and your kindness through this process. “Serving as Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor is the honor of my life. I am eternally grateful for my loving and supportive family who makes that possible, a compassionate friend in Gov. Beshear and a top-notch staff. “As Kentucky’s highest elected teacher, it is only fitting that I leave you with a little homework: Schedule those preventative exams you’ve put off, hug your people a little tighter and be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you may know nothing about. “I will see you soon, Team Kentucky.” Kentucky Lt. Governor Coleman

Governor Beshear also issued a statement saying he joins the Lieutenant Governor in encouraging Kentuckians to be proactive about their health and to schedule preventative exams.