GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scott County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to a reported theft at the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery.

A patrolling deputy noticed a person of interest who match the description of the suspect in the case. The sheriff’s office said Eric Stephens admitted to taking the missing items and said they were in his vehicle.

The items have been returned to the family. Stephens was charged with violating graves.

Dustin Massengill contributed to this story.

Previous story:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft at a cemetery.

Sgt. Tackett with the sheriff’s office tells FOX 56 a family had a camera set up last week at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery and captured a man taking items from a family member’s grave.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the pictured individual who is accused of stealing items from a cemetery. (Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators are trying to identify the man.

If you know who he is, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 502-863-7855 or texting an anonymous tip to 859-509-0510. You can also download the Scott County Sheriff (KY) app and use the “Submit A Tip” button on the homepage.