Man clocked driving 143 mph jailed after running out of gas

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities were able to take into custody a man clocked driving more than twice the speed limit, but only after his Ford Mustang ran out of gas on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Steven Alford, 47, was determined to be driving 143 mph in a 70 mph zone on the stretch of highway Saturday afternoon, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentucky State Police contacted the local agency for help pulling Alford over, and after a lengthy chase, the man stopped his car when he ran out of fuel, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Still, Alford “refused to exit” the vehicle, and officers had to assist him out, according to authorities.

Alford was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 mph over the limit, driving on a suspended or revoked license and other violations.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.