Man wanted for Indiana shooting arrested in Madisonville

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department reported Wednesday that a man wanted in a shooting on Sunday had been taken into custody in Kentucky.

An investigation with numerous tips from the public revealed that James Birge had fled to Madisonville. With the assistance of the Madisonville Police Department Detective Division and their SWAT team, Birge was located and taken into custody without incident.

Birge is being held on a warrant charging him with attempted murder pending extradition back to Knox County.