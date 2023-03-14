FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — A bill aimed at changing the way police test drivers for marijuana passed the Kentucky Senate Monday.

Currently, Kentucky law calls for a blood test but marijuana can be detected in a person’s system long after use making results unreliable.

Senate Bill 228 would require the state to adopt new technology that measures on a micro level.

“There’s no testing now, except they take your blood test,” said Sen. Johnnie Turner, who proposed the bill. “The whole world knows that you can be riding in a car, and somebody is smoking marijuana, and you are just inhaling it through theirs. It’ll show up in your system, and it can stay in there for 30 days. So this bill is trying to get something that’s fair both to the public, who may have been around somebody smoking, or somebody that smoked it a month ago.”

The legislation would set the limit to 5 nanograms. States that have passed similar laws have set their limits between 2-5 nanograms. The limit was recommended based on the advice of physicians.

It is headed to the House for a vote.