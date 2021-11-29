Marion County High School to represent Kentucky in White House Christmas tree display

Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MARION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) says they made an official selection on which school will represent the Commonwealth in the 2021 National Christmas Tree display.

According to KDE, Marion County High School was awarded the opportunity to represent in this year’s display.

MCHS joins along with 57 other schools across the country in creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park in front of the White House.

Officials say the ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree, which represents each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display.

Kandace Potter, the visual art teacher at MCHS, says her drawing and painting class studies the Kentucky craft of traditional quilting and painting ornamental barn quilt squares for this project.

“When I started looking at the project, and the shape of the ornament, I was thinking about symmetry and how we could incorporate it into a meaningful lesson,” she said. “I come from a family who quilts. I thought about the barn quilt paintings and the barn quilt trail and thought it would fit in well with the shape of the ornament and give them a basis.”

Potters says being able to participate in this “once in a lifetime opportunity” is a surreal feeling for her.

The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be broadcasted Dec. 5, and the tree display is free to visit and will be open to the public Dec. 4 – Jan. 1.