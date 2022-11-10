MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say while a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Symsonia is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing.

Officials say Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize of $1 million. Kentucky Lottery officials say Melton added the Power Play option to the ticket, an additional dollar per play, doubling the prize to $2 million. Officials say Melton, along with his wife Karen, made the trip to lottery headquarters yesterday morning to claim a $2,000,000 Powerball ticket from the November 5 drawing.

Melton told officials he was sitting in his driveway getting ready to leave for breakfast on Sunday morning when he reached in the console of his truck and pulled out his Powerball tickets to check from Saturday night’s drawing.

Courtesy: KY Lottery

Melton said, “I pulled up the winning numbers on my phone and started looking at my tickets. It was the last ticket I checked; I got really nervous about matching the fourth number. On the fifth number, I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway and had to go back into the house.”

A news release says Melton purchased the $3 winning ticket from the vending machine at the Walmart on West Fifth Street in Benton. He chose to let the machine pick his numbers. After taxes, the couple walked away with a check for $1,420,000. They told officials they already have an appointment with a financial planner and will invest some of their winnings. They also plan to take an Alaskan cruise and buy a new car.

Kentucky Lottery officials say in addition to Melton’s $2 million win, an unclaimed ticket sold in Midway also matched all five white ball numbers. Also, a Bowling Green couple won $2 million since they added the $1 Power Play feature. Earlier in the jackpot run, a winner from Crittenden won $1 million on the August 31 drawing.