Marsy’s Law starts being applied in Kentucky trials

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A law approved by Kentucky voters during last year’s election is starting to be applied in trials around the state.

Marsy’s Law is designed to give crime victims constitutional rights including timely notice and being present at all proceedings.

But Attorney Evan Taylor says one problem is the law contradicts the rights of the defendant.

“The question is how to balance that with a very well established constitutional rights of a defendant to be presumed innocent until guilty, and Marsy’s Law is in clear conflict with that,” said Taylor.

More than 63 percent of voters approved the measures last fall.