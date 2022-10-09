LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — According to K105 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, an area home was completely destroyed and a firefighter was seriously injured after a massive blaze erupted early Saturday morning.

(Courtesy: Ken Howlett / K105)

Leitchfield, a community roughly 50 miles southeast of Owensboro, was home to many residents who were woken up by the fire around 12:45 that morning. Officials say firefighters actively battled the fire from all four sides of the home for nearly three hours.

A journalist with K105 says a Leitchfield firefighter who entered the home didn’t come out unscathed. The firefighter reportedly suffered a serious injury when part of the floor gave way, sending the firefighter crashing through the bottom of the home.

Officials say the incident gave the firefighter a serious lower back injury that required him to be taken to the hospital. Thankfully, it was reported the firefighter was later released and is recovering.

“In fact, Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said the injured firefighter is already ‘making runs’ with the department,” says the K105 journalist, Ken Howlett.

According to officials, another firefighter who battled the blaze was overcome with heat, but recovered at the scene. We’re told the home involved was a total loss.