LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today.

Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event.

A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh took in a grand prize of $1,508.20, equaling out to one dollar for every pound of pumpkin flesh.

The Kentucky State Fair runs through August 28 in Louisville. Click here for more information.