A massive shoe donation for Kentucky families affected by tornadoes, storms

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentuckians impacted by the recent tornadoes got a little help getting back on their feet December 19.

Nearly 15,000 pairs of shoes were donated to those temporarily living at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Hopkins county and at Lake Barkley State Park in Cadiz. Governor Andy Beshear, UK basketball coach John Calipari, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and president and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet Manny Ohonme all helped in this effort.

“This is awesome because there are so many people who don’t even have anything right now. So, a simple pair of shoes is awesome for them right now.” Said Abigail Parker, a resident of Dawson Springs.

“To be able to be here today, with Coach Cal and others, creates a hope for a special moment. Not weeks, not months, but years.” Governor Andy Beshear announced.

These pairs of shoes were donated from Samaritan’s Feet, which is a North Carolina-based non-profit group. Governor Beshear says that more donated shoes will arrive next week.