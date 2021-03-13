McConnell backs new process to fill Kentucky Senate vacancy

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, speaks with Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear before the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in Manchester, Ky. Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in his home state of Kentucky, but it most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated, an ally of the Senate Republican leader said Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in Kentucky. A McConnell ally says the bill most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated.

The bill was advanced by a Kentucky House committee Friday. That leaves it one step away from clearing the legislature.

The measure would remove the Democratic governor’s ability to make his own choice if a Senate seat opened up. Republicans hold both of Kentucky’s Senate seats.

The governor would have to choose from names provided by party leaders from the same party as the ex-senator.