HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Former KY governor Brereton Jones has passed away, and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell commented on Jones’s passing.
Sen. McConnell released the following statement Monday regarding the passing of former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones:
“Elaine and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Governor Brereton Jones. The people of Kentucky benefited from Governor Jones’ leadership, both when he was in public office and afterward when he dedicated himself to educating Kentuckians about our state’s unique cultural heritage. I know his leadership and public service will continue to serve as an inspiration to us all. We offer our condolences to his wife, Libby, his children, and all of his loved ones.”