McConnell offers words after passing of Joe B. Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) — U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement Saturday on the passing of University of Kentucky basketball coach, Joe B. Hall:

“College basketball is part of Kentucky’s heritage. Today, Elaine and I learned with sadness the loss of one of the icons responsible for that tradition. Coach Joe B. Hall led the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team for over a decade, winning the 1978 National Championship and earning a spot in the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Today, Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky remembers Coach Hall, a man who distinguished himself here and around the globe for his leadership, his passion, and his philanthropy. We send our deepest condolences to his children and family.”