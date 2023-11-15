HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Kentucky Youth Advocates released the 2023 Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book, which measures the well-being of children across 16 metrics.

This data shows whether outcomes for children across the Commonwealth have improved, worsened or stayed the same over a five-year period.

Education and health are two of the metrics measured. During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were closed children had to learn at home and the numbers show that it had an effect on the younger generation.

Daviess, Union and Ohio Counties all fell below the state average as well as their individual county standards during this time. In terms of kindergarten readiness, Muhlenberg County ranked well. With regards to high school students graduating on time, Webster and Henderson Counties performed well compared to the county and state benchmarks.

As far as the health of Kentucky’s children and their families is concerned, the data book says that nearly every Kentucky county in the Tri-State showed marked improvement in key areas, such as reduced numbers of mothers smoking during pregnancy.

You can view the full data by county here.