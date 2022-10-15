(Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.

In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, a memorial was set up nearby the area he tragically passed away at.

Nine years later, his memorial has been vandalized. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says someone removed a metal memorial flag and damaged the property.

“This was a deliberate, calculated theft as the flag was bolted to a metal fastener and anchored into the rock,” says the department on social media. “This is yet another blow to Jason’s family and our community as a whole.”

If you have any information or saw anything unusual at the memorial, you’re urged to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.