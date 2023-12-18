HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow and Media.Monks have announced a partnership with Meta to produce an immersive VR concert and behind the scenes documentary premiering next year.

Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert is scheduled to premiere in VR on January 4 at 7 p.m. central time on Meta Horizon World’s Music Valley. Officials say this will be Meta’s first combination of an immersive VR concert and documentary special.

The documentary will follow Jack Harlow on his record-breaking third annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour,” and will feature a finale concert show in Lexington. The concert tour kicked off in Owensboro earlier this year.