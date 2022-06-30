KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $1.8 million in transportation funding to help four local governments make roadway repairs and improvements that will promote local economic development. Ohio County was one that received funding.

“These projects were thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit the people of their communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to new pavement, the work will include repair of road base failures, improved drainage and design changes to help traffic flow more smoothly and safely.”

In terms of the Tri-State, the Ohio County Fiscal Court was awarded $400,000 to support resurfacing and extension of Old Liberty Church Road within Bluegrass Crossings Regional Business Park at Beaver Dam. The extension would serve a proposed $17 million distillery project that would have 30 employees, says the press release.

“This is wonderful news for Ohio County. It’s going to allow us to recruit a large business for Ohio County – a distillery – and it’s going to improve the economy of our county. I appreciate the Governor so much on this,” Ohio County Judge/Executive David Johnston said.