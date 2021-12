FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, speaks with Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear before the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in Manchester, Ky. Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in his home state of Kentucky, but it most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated, an ally of the Senate Republican leader said Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell will travel to Kentucky on Friday to tour communities damaged by tornadoes that hit last week.

Senator McConnell says he will meet with local leaders who are spearheading recovery efforts. McConnell said that he believes despite the destruction, Kentuckians will stay strong and will be able to recover.

McConnell has also set up a portal with information on his website to help Kentuckians access government assistance.