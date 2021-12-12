More confirmed tornado casualties out of Bremen

BREMEN, Ky (WEHT) – Dozens of people are confirmed dead after Friday night’s tornadoes ripped through several states. Mayfield and Dawson Springs are just some of the hardest hit areas. Dozens of people are still trapped after a candle factory in Mayfield collapsed.

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman checked out the damage across Bremen. Coleman says the death toll from the storms in the Commonwealth reached eighty, including twelve people in Bremen.

Coleman warns that the number could still grow, and she has been speaking with local leaders in the impacted areas. “What they’re saying to us is that their communities are completely decimated and devastated. But the way that they’ve come together and the support that they’re getting from their local, state, and federal sources is very much appreciated.” Lieutenant Governor Coleman says seeing the support from across the Commonwealth for communities like Bremen makes her proud to be a Kentuckian