More Kentucky farmers affected by tornado damage are eligible for USDA loans

A truck and tractor are picured at a farm equipment dealership after an overnight tornado decimated it, as well as a poulrty hatcchery behind it in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. – Tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered “catastrophic damage” with around 100 people trapped inside. The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was “ground zero” of the storm — a scene of “massive devastation,” one official said. (Photo by John Amis / AFP) (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — The USDA announced several Kentucky counties impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10 are now eligible for low-interest loans to repair agricultural damage. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently made the announcement.

“Both my office and I have been on the ground in western Kentucky and witnessed the historic and devastating destruction that hit the region last month,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Our farmers need funds and resources to maintain operations and rebuild. The low-interest loans offered by USDA may help some get back on their feet and regain some sense of normalcy.”

USDA officials say the low-interest loans are for physical losses and can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses.

USDA designated 24 Kentucky counties as primary eligibility areas for low-interest physical loss loans. They include:

Barren

Boyle

Breckinridge

Caldwell

Christian

Edmonson

Fulton

Graves

Grayson

Green

Hardin

Hart

Hickman

Hopkins

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McLean

Muhlenberg

Ohio

Spencer

Taylor

Warren

The USDA has also designated 29 counties as contiguous and also eligible. They include:

Adair

Allen

Anderson

Bullitt

Butler

Calloway

Carlisle

Casey

Crittenden

Daviess

Garrard

Hancock

Henderson

Jefferson

LaRue

Lincoln

Livingston

McCracken

Meade

Mercer

Metcalfe

Monroe

Nelson

Shelby

Simpson

Todd

Trigg

Washington

Webster

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

The deadline to apply for the loans is Aug. 30, 2022.