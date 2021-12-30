More SNAP benefits are available to Kentuckians affected by tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) and the typical SNAP program are two different programs, but they could help people impacted by the early December tornadic storms in different ways.

Governor Andy Beshear announced December 30 that Disaster SNAP benefits have been approved for Kentuckians who live or work in 14 counties impacted by the December 10 through 11 storms.

“We really appreciate the extra assistance from the federal government to ensure our Kentucky families who have lost so much are able to have access to healthy food at this time,” said Governor Beshear. “When you’re worried about how to rebuild your home and your life, you shouldn’t have the extra burden of worrying about your next meal.”

A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP waiver, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Applications may be submitted beginning January 5, 2022 for short-term food help for individuals and families living or working in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties. Kentuckians residing or working in Barren and Marion County will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.

D-SNAP gives food assistance to low-income households with food loss, loss of income or damage caused by a natural disaster. If approved, those with D-SNAP will receive an Electronic Benefits (EBT) card to access them. The card is used just like a debit card to buy food at most local grocery stores. If someone would not ordinarily qualify for SNAP, they may qualify for D-SNAP if they had one of the disaster-related expenses below:

Home or business repairs

Temporary shelter expenses

Evacuation or relocation expenses

Home or business protection

Disaster-related personal injury, including funeral expenses

Lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period

In some cases, food loss after a disaster like flooding or power outages

Additionally, residents who currently receive SNAP benefits can request and apply for a replacement of benefits due to power outages and other impacts. Any SNAP recipient can request replacement benefits whenever food purchased with SNAP benefits is destroyed due to a household disaster. Some recipients may have already received replacements automatically. Replacement requests must be made by January 10, 2022.

For help applying, call the Department for Community Based Services’ call center for D-SNAP at 1-833-371-8570. Applications will be taken by phone from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. CST. Applications may also be made at DCBS offices in the eligible counties. Additionally, the Governor announced that SNAP benefits can be used to purchase hot food from authorized SNAP retailers. Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. Kentuckians in 30 counties may make hot food purchases through January 17, 2022.

For more information, including DCBS office hours, visit this website and click on the “Food Assistance” tab.