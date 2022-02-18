KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $2,421,869 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

Included in the approved projects is the Daviess County Lions Club Fair which was approved for $5,000 in Daviess County funds to offset the cost of premiums for agriculture exhibits at the 2022 Daviess County Fair. Also in Daviess County, Grain Day, Inc. was approved for $5,000 to host a program for producers to learn the latest on production practices, agricultural policy and marketing information. The McLean County Extension District Board was awarded $2,000 in McLean County funds for contracting a specialist to provide educational sessions at the McLean County Poultry Expo.

Kentucky Exposition Foundation was approved for $1,000,000 in state funds to support Kentucky youth agricultural activities, events and competitions at the Kentucky State Fair. The Metcalfe County 4-H Council, Inc. was approvied for $1,709 in Metcalfe County funds to purchase 18 hams for Metcalf County 4-H members. T & L Land Holding, LLC was approved for $17,817 in state funds and $45,000 in multiple county funds to help rebuild a cattle-handling facility for veterinary use in Woodford county.

One Meat Processing Investment Program Level 2 grant was approved by the board for Kevin Clark in Shelby County for a total of $35,616. Two MPIP LEvel 4 grants were also approved for $250,000 each to Logan Premium Meats in Christian County and Palmer Farm Meats in Calloway County.

Five On-Farm Energy grants were approved by the board for the following counties:

Christian ($10,150)

Fayette ($10,150)

Graves ($10,150)

Jessamine ($10,150)

Marion ($3,175)

Six County Agricultural Investment Program grants were approved for the following counties

Barren ($46,000)

Jessamine($80,000)

Marion ($30,000)

Ohio ($129,800)

Lewis ($243,045)

Washington ($141,200)

A NextGen Program was approved in Washington for $63,000. A Shared-Use Equipment Program was approved in Clay County for $1,957. A Youth Agricultural Incentives Program was approved in Washington for $30,350.