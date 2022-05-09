CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) reported 18 new COVID cases since May 2. Free COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be offered at the health department on May 10 then at Beechmont Community Center on May 17. MCHD asks the public to call for an appointment at (270) 754-3200.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 then get boosted when eligible.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Follow isolation and quarantine guidance.

Talk to a healthcare provider about wearing a mask and other recommended precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

Use prevention strategies based on community transmission levels.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow the guidance provided by Team Kentucky.

The virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the MCHD, Owensboro Health at (877) 888-6647 or Community Health Centers of Western Kentucky at (270) 338-5777.

Individuals with symptoms can also visit an urgent care center or contact a health care provider. More information can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at (800) 722-5725 or on the MCHD Facebook page.