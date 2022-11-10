KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky government officials and the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee joined together November 10 to unveil the statue of Nettie Depp in the Kentucky State Capitol. A news release says the installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument to honor a Kentucky woman.

Governor Beshear said, “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County seven years before women were given the right to vote. She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”

The press release says the nearly seven-foot-tall bronze statue of Depp now stands in the vestibule of the West entrance to the State Capitol building. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit, which was installed in the West Wing of the Capitol in 1996.

Officials say until now, the only other permanently installed marker in the Capitol honoring a woman is a plaque featuring the likeness of the late Thelma Stovall, who in 1975 was the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Kentucky. The Depp statue is now outside the entrance to Lieutenant Governor Coleman’s office.

According to the press release, the Depp statue was created by artist Amanda Matthews of Lexington, an internationally recognized, award-winning sculptor and designer of public art and CEO of Prometheus Foundry LLC.

Officials say Matthews is a descendant of Depp, and she committed financial resources from The Artemis Initiative, a nonprofit she runs with her husband, Brad Connell, which was established to create and install public art to elevate the status of women, children, minorities, nature and animals. No state taxpayer dollars were used for the creation of the monument.

To learn more about Depp, visit this website.