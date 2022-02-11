HOPKINSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Hopkinsville.

“Driver’s licenses and state IDs aren’t just credentials. They’re keys that unlock so many doors, like making your voice heard in an election, being able to drive to school or work or traveling by air,” Gov. Beshear said. “The expansion of regional offices gives Kentuckians more card options, like a longer lifespan and REAL IDs, to serve their needs and improve the security of these multi-use credentials.”

The new office is at 901A South Main Street in Hopkinsville. Like KYTC’s other regional offices, it will process applications for REAL ID and standard-issue driver’s licenses, commercial driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits. It also will process in-person renewals and requests for replacement credentials. They will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can schedule an appointment online, but walk-ins.

Kentuckians use to have to make a trip to the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in their home county for driver licensing services. Those services now are being transferred to KYTC, and the transition is to be completed by June 30. Ninety-three Kentucky counties will have made the switch by the end of February.

“After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.