Newspaper publisher, Kentucky pioneer for women, dies at 92

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Former Winchester Sun publisher and the first female president of the Kentucky Press Association, Betty Berryman, has died. She was 92.

The newspaper reports she died Saturday morning. Berryman served as publisher of the newspaper between 1988 and 2006. Her career at the Sun began in 1954 when she was hired as an assistant to the publisher. She became general manager in 1974 and publisher in 1988.

Berryman became the first female president of the KPA in 1986 and was one of the first female press association presidents in the nation. She was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1996.