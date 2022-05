KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A change in ID enforcement will happen this time next year.

REAL ID KY says that Kentuckians are officially one year away from the federal REAL ID enforcement date. Starting May 3, 2023, Kentuckians will need a REAL ID or other type of federally accepted ID, such as a passport, military ID or VHIC, to board domestic flights, enter military bases or other restricted federal buildings.

