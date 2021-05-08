Non-profits in Union and Ohio Counties may qualify for disaster loans

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Certain Private Non-Profit organizations in Union or Ohio County, Kentucky that had property damage from storms or flooding may be eligible to apply for a low-interest disaster loan.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

Organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The loans are from the Small Business Administration as part of the Presidential disaster declaration for Public Assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from February 27 through March 14 this year.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses to PNP organizations. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.

PNP organizations are urged to contact their county’s Emergency Manager for information about their organization. The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant or whether the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance.

Applicants may apply for declaration #16934 online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is June 22. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is Jan. 24, 2022.