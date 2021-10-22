Nurses association aims to tackle exodus of nurses

FRANKFORT, Ky – A Kentucky nursing group releases a survey showing the reasons behind the commonwealth’s nursing shortage

The survey by the Kentucky Nurses Association says about a quarter of those surveyed were likely to leave their job in the next three months. They cited exhaustion, lack of support from management and lack of influence as major reasons for quitting.

“What we’re seeing is we are having to hire travel nurses to replace nurses that have to travel,” says Kristin Pickerill, “It’s a vicious cycle that all of us in leadership are figuring out how do we get out of this.”

The group is proposing a $100M from the state for retaining and recruiting nurses, as well as the creation of a state nursing task force.