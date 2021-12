A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has released the preliminary track rating for the tornado that hit western Kentucky on December 10. The tornado was rated as an EF4 with 190 mph winds.

The Enhanced Fujita scale defines an EF4 as having wind speeds between 166 and 200 mile per hour winds. NWS estimated the length of the tornadoes path as 128 miles.