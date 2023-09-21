HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An obituary celebrating the life of former Kentucky governor Brereton C. Jones and a statement from his family was released.

His family says Jones, 84, died Monday at home after a lengthy illness. Jones served as the Kentucky’s 58th governor from 1991-1995 and as Lt. Governor from 1987-1991.

A news release says of Jones, “Motivated to help others and propel his causes of education and healthcare, Brereton turned again to politics. He is best known by most Kentuckians for his service as our Governor and Lt. Governor. Brereton pledged to fight for progressive reforms and programs during his campaigns, which he won by record margins. Traveling to all of Kentucky’s 120 counties, he met with thousands of Kentuckians, drank thousands of cups of coffee, and listened.”

Officials say Brereton campaigned on expanding access to quality health care to every Kentuckian. The news release says Kentucky became one of the first states to end denying coverage because of preexisting conditions.

Brereton’s family released a statement:

“It was his love of horses that brought Brereton Jones to Kentucky, but it was the people of the Commonwealth that made his life so incredibly fulfilling. His greatest pride never came in titles, but in those moments when he could use the gifts God gave him to help someone in need or inspire others to do the same. Our family has lost its hero, our leader, our beloved “Pop,” but our hearts are filled with immeasurable gratitude for both the precious time we shared and the incredible outpouring of love we’ve received in the wake of his passing. We are overwhelmed by your kindness. Thank you.”

His family says on September 25, Jones will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m.. The family will receive visitors there from 3 to 7 p.m.. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on September 26 at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church at 840 Duckers Road, in Midway, Kentucky, followed immediately by a private burial. Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of these charities: Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends or Bluegrass Care Navigators.