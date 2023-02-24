MURRAY, Ky. (WEHT) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Calloway County, as reported by Kentucky State Police. The overnight shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a male subject was taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the county coroner. KSP says no officers or other members of the community were injured during the shooting.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” says a KSP spokesperson. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Kentucky State Police has been called to the scene and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.