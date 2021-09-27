Official: Kentucky State University needs funds to stay open

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State University’s vice president for finance has told lawmakers at a budget hearing in Frankfort that the school will need emergency funding to stay open through the end of the year.

Kentucky’s only public historically Black university announced in August that it owes about $13 million, which includes $3 million in vendor invoices and about $5 million to clear construction invoices. The report came after several KSU officials resigned.

KSU has said it will use coronavirus relief funds to clear tuition and fee balances owed to the institution.