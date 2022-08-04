MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion sent out a press release detailing plans to get water to Marion.

Officials say Marion has had several different engineering companies working on different projects around the city. One of these groups has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George. The city expects a proposal to cap or repair the city water pumping infrastructure to be presented to the Division of Water within the next two weeks.

A news release says engineering groups have completed the design work for an interconnection linking the Caldwell Water District and Critt-Liv Water District and completed the preliminary design work for an interconnection line from Sturgis to the Critt-Liv Water District. A list of materials has been submitted to the Finance Cabinet for consideration. This means the project could break ground in a matter of weeks.

Officials say the Kentucky Rural Water Association along with Reveal Underground Services have been continuing to detect leaks and conduct water line repairs around the city. Due to this collaboration the city is now showing less than a 15% water loss due to leaks. Critt-Liv has been unable to provide water to the city due to a leak in their system. Marion officials expected they would be back up at a reduced level on August 3.

A press release says the city has decided to do further testing of Lucile Mine before making a final decision on exploring the water as a long-term option. Due to 2.4 inches of rain reported at the watershed come Tuesday morning, the city has been able to initiate several steps that will benefit water customers:

The Division of Water and the city are preparing to conduct a limited flush in an effort to move the city off a boil advisory.

Hauling by both contractors to City Lake has been suspended as lake levels are high enough to allow the Marion Water Plant to operate at this time. Hauling Operations will resume as needed.

Officials ask that everyone continues taking steps to conserve water for purposes restricted to drinking, hygiene, and required business use. Any potential water leak should be reported to the city as soon as possible. If it is after hours, please call 911.

Officials say the Extension Office and Public Library are working on programs to assist local businesses and residents with alternatives to reduce water consumption. Bottled water distribution for city residents will continue for the foreseeable future. The schedule can be found on the city’s Facebook page.