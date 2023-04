KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel held a press conference to provide an update on the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday, and announce a planned vigil service.

LMPD confirmed a fifth victim, identified as 57-year-old Deana Eckert, had also passed away.

Louisville Police are expected to release body camera video on Tuesday of the shooting.