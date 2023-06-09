HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced transportation funding for Ohio and McLean counties to resurface miles of local roads and repair infrastructure to boost roadway safety.

McLean County will get 2.170 miles of Buck Creek Church Road resurfaced for $153,000.00. Meanwhile, Ohio County will get 1.120 miles of Hopewell Road resurfaced for $85,725.00. Officials say the county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Beshear says, “One way that we build a Better Kentucky is through improvement and maintenance of our transportation system, a vital part of which is local streets, roads and bridges. This funding will be going into local roadways that thousands of Kentuckians use every day.”