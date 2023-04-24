KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Old National Bank announced $1 million in total donations in response to the April 10 shooting at their downtown Louisville location.

Officials say $600,000 of the total will go to provide additional support and care for those impacted. You can view a breakdown of the donation distribution below:

$600,000 – “Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund” – Established by Community Foundation of Louisville.

$150,000 – Louisville Metro Police Foundation (supporting Officer Nickolas Wilt)

$150,000 – University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center

$100,000 – American Red Cross

“Old National is committed to providing continued care and support to all our impacted team members and the families of those who lost their loved ones,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “We are grateful to our friends at the Community Foundation of Louisville for establishing this additional source of support for those impacted. This newly created fund will provide an opportunity for those yearning to help to have a direct impact.”

One of the five people killed during the shooting was Henderson native Juliana Farmer.