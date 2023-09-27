HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Online sports betting is set to go live this Thursday.

It’s been three weeks since the launch of retail sports betting in Kentucky. At the two week mark, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $4.5M had already been wagered in the state. Now that number is expected to take a quick incline as online sports wagering begins.

Multiple platforms are expected to take their first legal bets Thursday at 6 a.m. More than 60,000 Kentuckians have already pre-registered for the apps and it is projected to generate about $23M in yearly revenue for the state.