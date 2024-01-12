HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting gasoline, propane, diesel fuel, fuel oil, kerosene and other needed supplies within areas affected by winter weather.

“We are being proactive in the face of what could be a very serious sequence of storms,” Secretary Gray says. “We cannot afford delayed aid during arctic conditions for anyone who may need immediate assistance.”

Officials say the order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on January 31. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if transporting approved relief supplies.

A media release says to ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

People can view the official order below.